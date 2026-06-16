KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the understanding reached between the United States (US) and Iran toward ending hostilities and the announcement that a memorandum of understanding will be signed in the coming days.

In a Facebook post, Anwar also commended the mediation efforts that led to the development, particularly those undertaken by Pakistan.

He said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping must now be treated as a matter of the highest urgency, describing it as a critical artery for global energy security and international trade.

“Prolonged disruption would serve no one,” he said.

Anwar urged all parties to act in good faith, proceed without delay and translate the understanding into a durable peace settlement.

“At this delicate moment, all parties and external actors must refrain from any action that could derail diplomacy and renew hostilities,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on the international community to sustain the momentum towards peace, stressing that Malaysia stands ready to support efforts towards a just and lasting settlement.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalised and said he was authorising the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a US naval blockade. — Bernama