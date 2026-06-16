MUAR, June 16 — Ensuring the country’s energy supply remains a key government priority as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim begins his working visit to Russia today to hold an important meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anwar said the visit, which will involve a meeting between Asean leaders and the Russian leadership, would be utilised to ensure the continuity and security of oil and diesel supplies to Malaysia.

“Among the matters I intend to emphasise when meeting Putin is to ensure that oil supplies can continue to be channelled to us. This is the benefit of maintaining good relations with others,” he said when speaking at a hi-tea event with the fishing community, farmers and local residents at Pantai Leka Food Court here yesterday.

He said the proactive measure was important to ensure the country has long-term energy supply security, while also avoiding supply disruptions that have begun affecting several neighbouring countries in the Asean region.

He added that sound economic management and strong international relations have enabled Malaysia to maintain one of the world’s lowest domestic retail fuel prices, particularly RON95, at RM1.99 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also voiced concern over geopolitical tensions in West Asia following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Anwar said any disruption along the strategic maritime route would have a direct ripple effect on the domestic economy through higher global oil prices.

However, he said he had received the latest information from the Pakistani Prime Minister indicating that the armed conflict could potentially be resolved in the near future.

“He said an agreement may be signed and the war could be resolved by Friday. We pray for that outcome because if not, and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the impact will reach Malaysia and oil prices will rise. As of today, oil prices have already started to decline slightly,” he said. — Bernama