PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — A former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai Jin Shern or James Chai, is back at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to continue providing his statement in connection with an ongoing investigation.

On the second day of the investigation, Chai arrived at 9.45 am to assist in the probe involving Arm Holdings Plc, a leading semiconductor company based in the United Kingdom.

He had also appeared at the MACC headquarters yesterday at around 10 am, where he spent more than eight hours giving his statement.

On April 1, the MACC gave Chai two weeks to come forward to assist in the investigation and stated that it was prepared to cover the cost of his return flight to Malaysia.

The anti-graft agency opened an investigation paper on Feb 16 into an agreement between the Malaysian government and a foreign company, reportedly valued at RM1.1 billion.

Sources said the investigation was initiated following complaints from several non-governmental organisations, which alleged that the agreement had been rushed and was overly favourable, potentially resulting in financial implications for the government.

The probe is also examining possible elements of conflict of interest, amid claims that several individuals were appointed to senior positions in the foreign company after leaving their roles in a government ministry. — Bernama