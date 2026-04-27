PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) recorded strong growth across its local network in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, with Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) registering 16.9 million passenger movements, a 14.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

In a statement today, MAHB said that in March alone, local airports handled 9.1 million passenger movements, of which 5.6 million travelled through KLIA, while the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period from March 14 to 29 saw more than 3.1 million passengers passing through the airport.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the continued growth across the network demonstrates the increasing relevance of Malaysia’s airports as regional gateways.

“Our priority is to match this momentum with the right capacity, seamless operations and targeted improvements on the ground, ensuring we remain competitive while unlocking further growth opportunities for Malaysia,” he said.

MAHB said during the same month, Penang International Airport (PEN) saw an 11 per cent rise in international passenger numbers, moving from 371,601 in February to 412,958. Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) recorded a two per cent increase in domestic passenger numbers, rising from 541,248 in February to 551,049.

It said this contributed to a total of 27.4 million passenger movements across the local network in the first quarter.

“MAHB’s wholly owned international subsidiary, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISGIA), recorded 11.7 million passengers in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 12 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year,” it added.

Meanwhile, the airport operator said ongoing improvements to airport facilities and services are being implemented to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency across its network.

At KLIA, it said a large-scale ketupat-inspired installation brought festive cheer to the terminal, seamlessly blending cultural identity with modern design. Regional airports are also seeing targeted improvements, with Langkawi (LGK) and Kuching (KCH) introducing upgraded baby care rooms, while Alor Star (AOR), Kuantan (KUA), Labuan (LBU) and Lahad Datu (LDU) now welcome passengers with refreshed check-in counters.

According to MAHB, Operational enhancements have also been introduced to improve passenger flow, including the early baggage drop-off service for Malaysia Airlines passengers at Kota Kinabalu International Airport, providing greater flexibility and a smoother pre-departure experience.

Alongside these efforts, it said connectivity across the network continued to expand in March with the addition of three new international airlines, namely AeroDili from Timor-Leste, Air Algerie from Algeria and Chongqing Airlines from China.

MAHB said new routes introduced include Nanjing-Kuala Lumpur, Chongqing-Kota Kinabalu, Wuxi-Kuala Lumpur, Batam-Kuala Lumpur, Phuket-Penang, Guiyang-Kuala Lumpur, Guiyang-Kuching, Colombo-Kuala Lumpur and Yangzhou-Kuala Lumpur.

“In Penang, the introduction of the Qingdao-Penang route further strengthened the airport’s direct connectivity to China while complementing existing services within the Malaysia network,” it said. — Bernama