KUALA BERANG, April 26 — The Terengganu state government is investigating the cause of murky water at the Kelah Sanctuary near Tasik Kenyir here, which was reported to have occurred since Thursday.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the issue is being thoroughly investigated, including claims linking it to logging activities around Tasik Kenyir.

He said any activity that can potentially affect the ecosystem of Tasik Kenyir will be closely monitored, and strict action will be taken if there are violations of conditions or regulations involving sensitive areas such as the Kelah Sanctuary.

“The state government views seriously the issue of water turbidity at the Kelah Sanctuary, which was first detected on Thursday and has drawn negative reactions from visitors.

“Mitigation measures will be implemented immediately to ensure that water quality and the habitat of the kelah fish, a key attraction at Tasik Kenyir, are preserved and not affected,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Razali said water quality monitoring by relevant agencies at the sanctuary has been intensified, and relevant updates will be shared with the public.

He said the state government remains committed to ensuring that tourism development at Tasik Kenyir is carried out in a sustainable, safe and balanced manner for future generations.

Meanwhile, Razali said the federal government, through the Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH), will undertake repair works on the Melunak Trail, a forest trail linking the jetty or boat dock at Tasik Kenyir to the Gua Bewah area.

He added that upgrading works on toilets, improvements to signage, entrance gate, and repairs to solar-powered lighting will also be carried out at Gua Bewah, which is known as the site where prehistoric human remains were discovered in 2009.

“The state government is aware that the Melunak Trail can become slippery and hazardous, especially during the monsoon season. KETENGAH has identified the damage along the trail to prepare documentation for repair works, including a proposal to upgrade wooden walkways to concrete for the safety of visitors,” he said. — Bernama