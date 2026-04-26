KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Selangor has obtained an order to extend the remand of a deputy president of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and a company director to assist in investigations into the misappropriation of approximately RM230 million in funds.

According to a source, the five-day remand order until April 30 for both individuals was issued by Deputy Registrar Faizah Nor Randeran at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court this morning after their earlier remand period ended yesterday.

The two suspects, in their 50s and 60s, were previously remanded for four days starting last Wednesday and following the arrests, the MACC also froze 33 bank accounts involving approximately RM150 million.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Mohd Azwan Ramli, when contacted, confirmed the development and said the case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.

Commenting on the same case, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki yesterday said that so far, 40 witnesses had been identified with 11 of them had their statements recorded, while of the three arrests made, two individuals were remanded.

MACC had earlier confirmed that the case involved the misappropriation of public donations and not zakat funds. — Bernama