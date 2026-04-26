KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Police are tracking down a woman suspected of abusing her three-year-old son in an incident in Batu Caves recently.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said a report was lodged yesterday by the child’s grandmother, who lives in the same house.

Preliminary investigations found the incident occurred in early March at about 8 pm, when the complainant heard the child crying and suspected he was being abused by his mother.

“The suspect is a local woman and the child’s biological mother. She is not married, and the motive is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The child has been taken for medical examination, which is ongoing.

Police are actively tracing the suspect to assist in investigations, with the case being probed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Those with information are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Amirul Ashyraf Abu Hassan at 019-3491233 or the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-61262222. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).