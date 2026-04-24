JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — The government is refining stricter measures to reduce energy consumption amid pressure from the global supply crisis, including considering limiting the movement of Cabinet members and ministries, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the immediate action is critical to ensure Malaysia does not fall into an energy rationing situation, as currently faced by several other countries.

He said a final decision on the matter will be made at a meeting of the National Economic Action Council (MTEN).

“We want to avoid (supply shortage issues). So we need to find ways to reduce energy consumption, such as working from home, as well as other necessary measures.

“We are grateful that, so far, oil supply remains sufficient until the end of June, but diesel supply has begun to face problems. Therefore, several measures will be announced from time to time,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Bandar Permas Jaya here today.

Elaborating, the Prime Minister said MTEN now meets every two days with ministries and relevant parties to monitor the overall energy supply situation.

He stressed that the current situation no longer allows for any delay in decision-making.

“These measures have reached a critical stage. We can no longer delay as any postponement will affect the economy and the daily lives of the people if a supply shortage occurs,” he said.

When asked whether the global supply crisis would affect the schedule of state elections, the Prime Minister said the matter has not been discussed so far. — Bernama