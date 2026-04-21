SHAH ALAM, April 21 — The decomposed body of a man wrapped in canvass was found among the rocks by the shoreline at Pulau Angsa, Jeram, Kuala Selangor on Saturday.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin said they received a call from an angler at about 4.50 pm about the discovery of a suspicious looking package emitting a foul smell while they were fishing at the location.

“Further checks by the police forensics team revealed that the package contained a decomposed body that was wrapped in canvass and tied with rope.

“The body was taken to the UiTM Puncak Alam forensics hospital and an autopsy was conducted at 9am,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to strangulation, he said, adding the victim had yet to be identified and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He urged those with information to come forward and assist investigations by contacting the nearest police station or investigating officer, ASP Khairol Hiysham Shamsudin at 03-3289 1222. — Bernama