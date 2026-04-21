ALOR GAJAH, April 21 — Police have detained an express bus driver to assist investigations into a viral video showing the suspect driving in an unsafe manner recently.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said the 53-year-old local man was arrested after he surrendered at the Alor Gajah district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at about 12.10pm yesterday.

“The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine in a urine screening test. He was detained to assist investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said an application for a remand order will be made at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to facilitate further investigations.

Initial investigations found that the incident occurred at about 3.50am while the express bus was travelling from Ipoh, Perak, to Johor Bahru.

It was earlier reported that on April 16, a one-minute 20-second video went viral on social media showing an express bus driver driving in an unsafe manner and not paying full attention while operating the vehicle. — Bernama