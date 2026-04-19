ALOR SETAR, April 19 — Prevention and public awareness must be strengthened alongside enforcement in high-risk areas vulnerable to smuggling, cross-border crime, duty-free abuse, and customs issues, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Management and Professional) Datuk Junipah Wandi said such issues have implications for national security and the economy.

She said it would not only impair administrative efficiency but also erode investor confidence, tarnish the nation’s image, and harm the public’s overall well-being.

“The fact is, every loophole in the system creates an opportunity for corruption. If these are not plugged, they grow into syndicates, become ingrained as a culture, and eventually threaten the nation.

“To that end, alongside enforcement, we must keep strengthening prevention and public awareness efforts,” she said at the opening of the Kedah MACC Langkawi branch office, according to a statement released today.

Junipah said Langkawi is not merely a tourist spot but a key national gateway with intense flows of people, goods, and economic activity, noting that the Langkawi MACC office forms part of the national effort to reinforce enforcement integrity and plug loopholes that threaten national interests.

“Operating from this new location is not just about relocation but a step to enhance the organisation’s capacity for more effective and structured enforcement, prevention, and monitoring,” she said.

She added that the MACC hopes the Langkawi office will become a more responsive action hub, not just receiving tip-offs but capable of detecting, investigating, and acting swiftly and decisively.

“Society’s role as MACC’s eyes and ears is no longer a choice. It is a collective duty to rid the country of corruption. We must shut down opportunities for graft before they take root,” she said.

The Langkawi MACC branch was established on Dec 1, 1993, in the Tabung Haji building before moving to the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) complex in 1996. — Bernama