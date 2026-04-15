SEPANG, April 15 — Tabung Haji (TH) has made thorough preparations for any eventuality arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, assuring Malaysian Haj pilgrims of their safety, insurance coverage and smooth operations for the 1447H/2026M season.

Deputy director of Domestic Haj Operations for 1447H/2026M, Mohd Norber Kassim, said TH is continuously monitoring developments and has taken appropriate measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

“TH has long been prepared with a disaster plan. Even before this crisis, we already had SOPs (standard operating procedures) and a disaster plan.

“Insya-Allah, we will adjust this plan as needed based on the situation on the ground,” he told reporters after a media briefing on operational preparations for the 1447H/2026M Haj season.

Mohd Norber also noted that TH is consulting the National Security Council and liaising with the Saudi Arabian government for the latest updates on the conflict.

“TH has received confirmation from the Saudi government that the Haj will proceed as usual. So we will continue as planned for this season,” he said.

He further assured that the welfare of Malaysian Haj pilgrims remains fully under TH’s management and all aspects will be duly attended to.

The first flight to the Holy Land is scheduled to depart on April 18, with the final flight on May 20.

A total of 100 special charter flights will transport Malaysian Haj pilgrims, with AMAL by Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Saudia Airlines serving as the operators.

The eight departure stations nationwide are Kota Bharu (Kelantan), Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu), Alor Setar (Kedah), Bayan Lepas (Penang), Senai (Johor), Kuching (Sarawak), Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). — Bernama