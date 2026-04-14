KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Consumers need not resort to panic buying despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia, as the supply of basic goods remains sufficient and well-controlled, according to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

Its Kuala Lumpur chief enforcement officer, Mohd Shahran Mohd Arshad, said the ministry is continuously monitoring and supervising the prices and availability of goods throughout the period.

“The KPDN Kuala Lumpur assures that the supply of essential daily necessities is adequate and under control.

“Monitoring is being carried out comprehensively across all 11 parliamentary constituencies in Kuala Lumpur to ensure the continuity of the supply chain,” he said in a statement today.

He added that 168 enforcement and price monitoring officers have been mobilised to oversee supply levels and pricing across the capitaL.

Mohd Shahran said his office is also working closely with appointed Dedicated District Retailers (DDR) and Dedicated District Wholesalers (DDW) to ensure that essential goods remain readily available in the market.

In addition, the ministry has engaged with oil-producing companies to ensure a sufficient supply of petrol and diesel at all stations, including along major highways and in city centres.

“Monitoring of controlled goods under the integrated Ops Tiris 4.0 will also be intensified to curb any fraudulent activities,” he said.

He advised the public not to believe or spread unverified information that could cause unnecessary concern.

Consumers who encounter issues related to the supply of essential goods are urged to report them directly to KPDN Kuala Lumpur for immediate action. — Bernama