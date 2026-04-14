IPOH, April 14 — Public awareness of the dangers posed by plastic waste remains low, despite ongoing intervention efforts, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

Sultan Nazrin expressed concern over the worsening situation, calling for urgent and decisive action to address environmental degradation.

“The threat of plastic waste is never-ending. It is regrettable that public awareness of the dangers of plastic waste remains extremely low. The intervention efforts implemented have not produced the desired results,” he said.

He said this in his royal address at the opening of the Perak State Legislative Assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

In response, Sultan Nazrin announced that the state government will enforce a ban on single-use plastic carrier bags at all permanent business premises and environmentally sensitive areas effective next March 1.

“We can no longer delay or simply rely on awareness to emerge on its own while the environment is already in a severely deteriorated state,” he added.

Highlighting the broader climate crisis, Sultan Nazrin warned that environmental management can no longer be treated as a secondary issue.

“Climate change has affected millions worldwide. Extreme weather and disasters have caused destruction, displacement, and increased risks of floods, droughts, and landslides,” he said.

He cautioned that nature ultimately responds to human excesses, often in the form of disasters that carry heavy economic consequences.

“The high cost of disaster recovery proves that environmental destruction ultimately burdens the nation and the state,” he said, adding that humanity must shift from exploitation to responsible stewardship.

Citing global data, he noted that extreme weather events have intensified significantly in recent years, with the world now facing a phenomenon known as “hydroclimatic whiplash” — rapid shifts between drought and severe flooding.

“This has placed immense pressure on infrastructure, which is increasingly struggling to withstand unforeseen disasters,” he said.

As such, proactive flood mitigation remains a priority, with ongoing projects already reducing flood hotspot locations in Perak from 332 in 2024 to 280 in 2025.

The Sultan stressed that environmental preservation is deeply rooted in the balance of nature, where humans and wildlife must coexist harmoniously.

“Natural treasures are a manifestation of divine greatness. Humans and wildlife are created to live in symbiosis to ensure the balance of the ecosystem,” he said.

He welcomed key conservation initiatives, including the Malayan Tiger Conservation Action Plan and the establishment of the Perak Elephant Sanctuary Centre in Gerik, describing them as strategic and humane approaches to addressing human-wildlife conflict.

These efforts, he noted, are further strengthened by the preservation of nearly one million hectares of Permanent Forest Reserves and guided by the Central Forest Spine Master Plan for sustainable land use.

Sultan Nazrin also emphasised the importance of nurturing environmentally conscious future generations, noting that education plays a critical role in shaping sustainable values.

He praised initiatives such as the Green School Programme, which has seen 125 schools reduce over 185 tonnes of plastic waste and significantly contribute to a reduction of more than 629,973.55 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

“Children must be educated to understand recycling, the role of forests as water catchment areas, and the importance of mangroves as natural coastal protection,” he said.

He said that the nation’s future depends on a fundamental shift in mindset — from domination of nature to living in harmony with it.