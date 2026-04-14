KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The PKR International Affairs Bureau has declared its solidarity with Pope Leo XIV, commending his principled stand against the threat of war between the United States and Iran.

Bureau chairman Maszlee Malik praised the Pope’s call for peace as the embodiment of moral courage while condemning US President Donald Trump’s “militarism” as a violation of international law.

“For a political leader to dismiss the Holy Father as ‘weak on crime’ and ‘terrible for Foreign Policy’ simply for advocating dialogue over destruction is the height of diplomatic indecency.

“Trump’s vulgar demand that the Church confine itself to his narrow political imagination is an assault on the very principles of religious freedom and moral independence,” he said in a statement.

Maszlee also said that Trump’s actions expose a “delusion of omnipotence” and are an insult to the 1.3 billion Catholics and all people who value peace.

Trump publicly attacked Pope Leo in response to the pontiff’s criticism of the US-Israel war in Iran as well as Trump’s hard‑line immigration and security policies.