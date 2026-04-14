KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The supply of medicines in the country is expected to remain stable at least until the end of June, and the public has been advised against panic buying or stockpiling for long-term use.

Senior Principal Assistant Director of the Pharmacy Logistics Management Branch, Pharmacy Practice and Development Division of the Ministry of Health (MOH), Muhammad Md Zin, said medicine stocks at government healthcare facilities are continuously monitored to ensure uninterrupted supply to patients.

He cautioned that excessive stockpiling is not practical, as medicines have expiry dates and require proper storage conditions.

“Keeping excessive supplies increases the risk of using damaged or expired medicines, which can be harmful to health. It is best to manage medication wisely, avoid bulk purchases and seek advice from healthcare professionals such as doctors or pharmacists,” he said.

Muhammad said when appearing as a guest on the Apa Khabar Malaysia programme, which was broadcast live on Bernama TV today, where he discussed the impact of the global energy crisis on domestic medicine supply.

He also advised patients with chronic conditions such as Hypertension and Diabetes mellitus not to alter or ration their prescribed medication without professional guidance.

“There is no concept of saving money by reducing dosage. Continue taking medication as prescribed. Any adjustments must be made in consultation with medical experts to avoid health risks,” he stressed.

Muhammad further warned against purchasing medicines indiscriminately, especially through online platforms, without verifying their authenticity and registration with the Ministry of Health.

He said consumers can check the legitimacy of medicines through the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency website or by consulting healthcare professionals.

“Buying medicines without a prescription also carries the risk of incorrect dosage, which can be dangerous,” he added. — Bernama