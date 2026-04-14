KOTA BHARU, April 14 — A teacher suspected of fatally hitting a Form One student in a crash outside a school surau will be charged in court soon, police said today.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the 57-year-old woman, who was released on police bail this morning after her remand expired, will face charges once investigations are completed.

“She has been released on police bail and will be charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 in the near future after the investigation is finalised,” he was quoted by Harian Metro as telling reporters after the state police headquarters’ monthly assembly here.

Police have recorded her statement as part of the ongoing probe.

The woman is suspected of hitting two students outside the surau of SMK Tanjung Mas on April 12, killing Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin, 13, and seriously injuring another student.

Investigators said the driver is believed to have accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to veer into the students.

The injured student remains under treatment at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II.