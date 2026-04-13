GEORGE TOWN, April 13 — Two directors of a company involved in the manufacturing and marketing of prayer items were charged at the Sessions Court today with 18 counts of failing to pay sales tax amounting to more than RM16,000.

Moganadass Virachami, 45, and his mother, Saroja Devi Subramaniam, 65, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charges were read out before Judge Irwan Suainbon.

According to the charges, both individuals, as directors of KVS Industries Sdn Bhd, are accused of failing to pay sales tax for 18 taxable periods between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023, involving total arrears and penalties of RM16,145.44.

According to the charges, Moganadass and Saroja Devi, who are directors of KVS Industries Sdn Bhd, are accused of failing to pay sales tax for 18 taxable periods between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023, involving a total arrears of sales tax and penalties of RM16,145.44.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Registration and Revenue Management Enforcement Branch Office at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department Complex in Seberang Jaya between June 1, 2021 and February 1, 2024.

They were charged under Section 26(5) of the Sales Tax Act 2018 (Act 806), read together with Section 26(9) of the same Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both upon conviction.

The prosecution is conducted by the Royal Customs Department prosecuting officer Karthy Gasedev Deva Rajoo, while both accused are unrepresented.

The court fixed May 18 for mention to allow for the submission of documents and the appointment of legal counsel. — Bernama