SHAH ALAM, April 13 — Police have dismantled six fraud syndicates, including investment scams and gambling, following six separate raids in Kajang and Petaling Jaya last week.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the raids led to the arrest of 38 individuals, including three locals aged between 19 and 50.

Also seized were various electronic devices worth about RM138,000, believed to have been used in criminal activities.

He said initial investigations revealed that the syndicates were involved in various scams, including love scams, job scams, online gambling and online investment fraud targeting foreign nationals from China, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore.

“Some syndicates offered WeChat and iCloud accounts for sale via Telegram, which were then sold to China-based scam syndicates. Most of the syndicate members acted as customer service personnel and operators.

“Two of the three locals detained were employed as cooks and drivers for the syndicates,” he said at a press conference on the achievements of the Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department and Narcotics Crime Investigation Department here today.

Shazeli said the modus operandi identified involved sourcing victims through social media applications such as WeChat, Potato, WhatsApp, Line and Telegram.

He added that the foreign suspects had entered the country legally early this year using social visit passes, with cross-checks to be conducted by the Immigration Department to verify their documents. All suspects have been remanded for between four and seven days, and the case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 120B of the Penal Code. — Bernama