LARUT, April 13 — Police have busted Geng Daud, which has been active in stealing telecommunication cables around the Selama district since the beginning of the year, following the recent arrest of four members, including its leader.

Selama police chief Supt Sarudin Samah said the suspects, including a foreign national aged between 30 and 48, were detained at separate locations in Batu Kurau and Hutan Melintang between April 2 and 7.

He said the operation followed a report lodged by a telecommunications company employee regarding the theft of cables and substation equipment on Feb 28.

“Acting on information, police arrested three men, including a foreigner suspected of being involved in the cable theft, on April 2.

“Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of the gang leader in Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk, on April 7. The suspect had only recently been released from prison for drug-related offences,” he told a press conference at the Selama District Police Headquarters here today.

Sarudin said police also detained a local man, believed to be the buyer of the stolen items, on April 3.

He said checks on their criminal records revealed that three of the gang members had prior records for criminal and drug offences, while the foreign suspect and the alleged buyer had no previous records.

“Interrogations revealed that the cable thefts were often carried out in the early hours of the morning to fund their drug habits.

“The suspects learned how to cut telecommunication cables and modify cutting tools to avoid electric shocks through social media,” he said.

Sarudin added that police also seized a Proton Waja used by the group during the crimes, as well as rolls of copper wire, scrap metal sales receipts, bolt cutters, and knives.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 431A of the Penal Code for causing mischief by injuring telecommunication cables, lines, or related infrastructure. — Bernama