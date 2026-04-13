KUALA TERENGGANU, April 13 — The federal government has approved an allocation of RM60 million for poverty eradication programmes in Terengganu this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the programme covers efforts to increase people’s income as well as improve housing in the state.

“The implementation of this programme will be coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department,” he said when speaking at the Madani Gathering with Terengganu tahfiz students at Sekolah Menengah Imtiyaz Yayasan Terengganu here today.

A total of 1,500 students, teachers and practitioners of pondok and tahfiz schools in Terengganu attended the event. Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

At the event, Anwar, who is also finance minister, also announced an allocation of RM1.8 million for infrastructure and facility repair works at 18 tahfiz schools in Terengganu this year.

The prime minister also urged tahfiz and pondok schools nationwide to master new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

He said this is important to ensure that these educational institutions are not left behind in current developments.

Anwar also stressed the importance of mastering other languages besides Arabic and Bahasa Melayu among pondok and tahfiz students. — Bernama