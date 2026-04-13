SHAH ALAM, April 13 — A company owner was fined RM20,000 by the Sessions Court here today for submitting forged documents to obtain approval for a foreign worker quota in 2023.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin imposed the sentence on Mohamad Rohaizad Rafire Mohamad, 30, after the accused pleaded guilty to two charges.

According to the charges, the accused had dishonestly used a forged Letter of Award dated August 1, 2022, which was submitted to an officer of the Immigration Department Kajang branch on November 2, 2023, and November 24, 2023.

In the same court, another company owner, Ali Mohamad, 63, was fined RM10,000 for submitting a forged Letter of Award dated October 24, 2022, to an officer of the Selangor Immigration Department to obtain approval for a foreign worker quota.

The offence was committed at the Selangor Immigration Department, Kompleks Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS), on February 23, 2024.

All the offences were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465 of the same code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, or a fine, or both.

In a separate sessions court, Abdol Razak Nawab Din, 69, was charged with two counts of dishonestly submitting forged documents to an immigration officer on May 11, 2023, and June 2, 2023, at the Selangor Immigration Department, PKNS Complex. — Bernama pic

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Arif Asyraf Mohd Khairi sought an appropriate sentence for both accused, while defence counsel Low Carmen requested leniency, citing both accused’s full cooperation throughout the case.

Meanwhile, in a separate Sessions Court, two other company owners pleaded not guilty to charges of submitting forged documents related to foreign worker matters to an immigration officer in 2023.

Abdol Razak Nawab Din, 69, was charged with two counts of dishonestly submitting forged documents to an immigration officer on May 11, 2023, and June 2, 2023, at the Selangor Immigration Department, PKNS Complex.

Noor Hidayani Jailani, 41, was charged with committing a similar offence on May 22, 2023, at the same location.

Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud allowed bail of RM7,000 and RM5,000 for Abdol Razak and Noor Hidayani, respectively.

Deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin appeared for the prosecution, while both accused were represented by counsel Datin Raj Preef Kaur.

The court fixed May 5 for mention. — Bernama