KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The enduring legacy of National Journalist Laureate Adibah Amin was celebrated at a tribute night held here last night, marking the launch of her book As I Was Passing (Legacy Edition).

The event was officiated by the Raja Puan Muda of Kedah, Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff.

Organised by Friends of Adibah Amin, the event brought together members of the media, the literary community and admirers of her work in appreciation of her enduring contributions to journalism and literature.

Adibah’s sister, Khalilah Fadzilah Amin, said the veteran journalist has been bedridden for the past two years and is currently unable to sit for extended periods, even in a wheelchair.

“On behalf of my sister Adibah, I would like to apologise for her absence tonight. She has been bedridden for two years, and in the last few days has found it stressful even to sit in her wheelchair for a few minutes,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to those present and acknowledged the efforts of the organisers.

The Legacy Edition features a curated collection of Adibah’s notable columns, including previously unpublished photographs and her personal autograph.

The event raised about RM100,000, which will be channelled towards supporting her medical care.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, who was named National Journalist Laureate 2025, described Adibah as a towering figure in Malaysian journalism.

“Adibah Amin is a legend. I grew up reading her column and have the greatest respect for her.

“Although both of us are National Journalist Laureates, I consider myself nowhere near her,” Wong said when met at the event, which was also attended by Bernama Chief Executive Officer, Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

He said Adibah’s contributions spanned multiple fields, including education, writing, drama and acting, and highlighted her ability to write fluently in both Bahasa Melayu and English.

Meanwhile, National Journalist Laureate 2011 Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said the publication of her work was a meaningful step in ensuring her writings remain accessible.

“Adibah Amin was among the outstanding writers and journalists of her time. Her writings in both Malay and English should be read by younger generations so that they can benefit from them, as previous generations did,” he said.

Adibah, 90, was named National Journalist Laureate 2023, becoming the first woman to receive the country’s highest recognition in journalism.

Throughout her career, she served as an editor at The Star and New Straits Times, and made history as the first woman to hold the position of News Editor at Berita Harian.

She was also a prolific writer, as well as a translator, columnist and educator.— Bernama