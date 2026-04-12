KOTA BHARU, April 12 — Security controls remain in place at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kelantan’s Machang campus following a recent shooting involving police and a crime suspect outside the institution, Sinar Harian reported.

UiTM deputy vice-chancellor for industry, community and alumni network, Prof Ir Ts Dr Juliana Johari, said the incident occurred outside the campus perimeter and did not involve students or any internal university areas.

She said security on campus is continuously enforced, including regular patrols by auxiliary police and monitoring by management and the student representative council.

“So far, security control has always been in place.

“Patrols are conducted and students are monitored, so in terms of safety within the campus, it is under control,” she was quoted as saying after officiating an alumni dinner in conjunction with UiTM Kelantan’s 40th anniversary celebration at a hotel here yesterday.

In the late-night incident last Wednesday, a man in his 30s was shot by police and injured in the right thigh after attacking officers with a machete in front of UiTM.

Juliana added that UiTM has also continued enforcing long-standing entry and exit procedures for students as a preventive measure, including setting specific curfew hours at night.

“The campus gates will be locked after midnight and all movements in and out will be recorded.

“Students returning late will also be questioned to ensure their safety,” she reportedly said.