PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested 617 individuals and seized goods valued at RM4.6 million during Ops Khas Pagar Laut 1/2026 conducted from Feb 27 to April 10.

Its director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said that during the period, a total of 142 arrests were recorded, reflecting the agency’s continued commitment to curbing maritime cross-border crime.

Of those arrested, he said Indonesians topped the list with 210 individuals, followed by 84 from Myanmar, indicating that the nation’s sea routes continue to be a key target for illegal entry.

Mohd Rosli said the highest number of cases involved offences under the Fisheries Act 1985 at 68, followed by 39 cases under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and 23 under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“This operational approach is further strengthened through aerial monitoring using MMEA aircraft and the Sea Surveillance System in Lumut and Kota Kinabalu, to ensure early detection of any suspicious movements,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosli said Sabah and Labuan MMEA recorded the highest number of cases at 37, followed by Johor with 33, and Kedah and Perlis with 24 each.

In addition to operations, he said the department had intensified community awareness programmes such as the Sahabat Maritim Programme to enhance public cooperation in sharing information on criminal activities at sea.

Ops Khas Pagar Laut was implemented comprehensively, involving the mobilisation of sea and air assets, as well as targeted enforcement in hotspot areas, to combat criminal activities such as the smuggling of illegal immigrants, controlled goods and contraband, particularly ahead of the festive season. — Bernama