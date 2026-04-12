KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The National Economic Action Council (MTEN) has confirmed that the 329,000 barrels of diesel recently delivered to the Philippines did not originate from Malaysia, contrary to international media reports yesterday.

In a statement, MTEN’s crisis management team advised the public against speculation and urged reliance on official government sources.

Earlier, the Philippine News Agency reported that about 329,000 barrels, or 52.311 million litres, of diesel from Malaysia had been shipped to the Philippines to boost the country’s fuel supply amid global market uncertainties.

According to the report, the shipment was part of efforts by the Philippine government to strengthen domestic supply, following an earlier delivery of 142,000 barrels, or 22.578 million litres, from Japan on March 26. — Bernama