KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Police are tightening border checks to prevent escaped Pakistani detainee Muhammad Hassan, 24, from fleeing the country, said Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor.

The manhunt has been scaled up with help from the General Operations Force, Air Operations Base, and Internal Security and Public Order Department.

“Public safety remains intact, but people must stay vigilant and not take things lightly,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The man escaped from police custody at the prison parade ground at 6pm on Thursday while getting out of a vehicle after arriving from court proceedings in Shah Alam.

The suspect, on trial for child sexual offences and immigration violations, was last seen in an orange T-shirt and black trousers.

Mohd Hafiz also cautioned the public not to engage in speculation that could cause alarm or disturb public order.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call investigating officer Insp Muhendran Chandra at 010-4304383 or the Search and Capture hotline at 03-61401096. — Bernama