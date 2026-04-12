KUCHING, April 12 — The proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre is expected to commence construction in 2027 following the completion of its design phase, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

She said the project has already completed its design stage and is expected to proceed to the tender process before construction begins.

“We have been informed that the design has already been completed and the project will proceed to the tender process.

“Once the tender is approved, InsyaAllah the target is for construction to begin in 2027,” she told reporters when met after the launch of the biography ‘Laila Taib: Her Journey of Love & Compassion’ and the exhibition ‘The Tatars – Muslim in the Republic of Poland’ at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak here on Sunday.

Hanifah said the establishment of the specialised cancer hospital would strengthen ongoing cancer treatment and research efforts currently taking place at Sarawak General Hospital.

“At Sarawak General Hospital here in Kuching, they already have clinical research which is actually among the first in Malaysia trying to address cancer issues.

“They have achieved a very high level of progress, more than 90 per cent, and they welcome those who want to try treatment in the hope of full recovery,” she said.

She noted that although knowledge and research on cancer have progressed significantly, the disease remains complex due to the wide variety of cancer types that require different treatment approaches.

“Our understanding of cancer has deepened greatly, but there are many different types of cancer, so we still need exposure and research on types that have yet to be studied,” she said.

Hanifah added that doctors and researchers are continuously working to improve treatment methods and better understand how cancer affects patients.

“The aim is to understand how to handle different types of cancer, how it affects the patient and the body, and how treatment can continue to improve,” she said.

She said the proposed hospital is intended to address the growing demand for specialised cancer care in the region.

“If we look at the needs in Sarawak, the facilities are still not sufficient. So it is appropriate that we have a hospital specifically focused on cancer,” she said.

According to Hanifah, the facility is envisioned to serve not only Sarawak but also neighbouring regions across Borneo.

“The intention that has been shared by the Premier is that this hospital is for the interest of Borneo.

“It is not only for Sarawak but also for Sabah and even Kalimantan,” she said.

She added that the hospital could help reduce the need for patients from the region to travel far for specialised treatment.

“Sometimes it is not easy for people to obtain treatment if everything is concentrated in Kuala Lumpur. For those in the rural areas, access is limited,” she added. — The Borneo Post