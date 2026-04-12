PADANG BESAR, April 12 — Police will be deployed immediately to over 80 petrol stations near the country’s borders as part of heightened enforcement measures to curb fuel smuggling amid the global energy crisis.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the crisis has significantly affected fuel prices, leading to increased smuggling.

He said instructions have been issued to Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, to coordinate the deployment of personnel to high-risk locations, particularly in border areas.

“The involvement of police in monitoring petrol stations at the border is not permanent. Once the crisis ends, we will review the role,” he told a press conference after a working visit and inspection of border control operations at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here yesterday.

He said the move follows a Cabinet directive after reviewing the need to deploy security personnel, including the police, to strengthen controls at the locations.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also MADANI Government spokesman, previously said the initiative was considered after the Cabinet was briefed by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) on a series of arrests at petrol stations near the country’s borders.

Saifuddin Nasution said police involvement in the monitoring effort would not affect the force’s core duties, including tackling narcotics, traffic and commercial crimes.

He said the Home Ministry, together with other enforcement agencies, will step up preparedness to curb leakages and the smuggling of fuel and other controlled goods.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 735 smuggling cases involving petrol, diesel and other controlled goods were recorded, with total seizures valued at RM2.81 billion, from January to March this year in areas under the Northern Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF), covering Kedah, Perlis and Perak.

“A total of 1,460 individuals have been arrested in connection with these cases,” he said. — Bernama