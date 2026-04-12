PASIR MAS, April 12 — A former Kelantan football player and his friend pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abducting and confining a man last year.

Cik Hisammudin Hassan, 51, and Saufi Ariffin, 24, were jointly charged with abducting Marzuki Mustapha, 45, by force with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him.

The offence was allegedly committed by the roadside in Kampung Palekbang, Tumpat, at about 7.20 am on May 20 last year.

Both accused were charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aiysha Na’ilah Harizan. Cik Hisammudin was represented by lawyer Heather Marie Anthony, while Saufi was unrepresented.

Earlier, Siti Aiysha Na’ilah proposed bail at RM20,000 for each accused, citing the seriousness of the case. However, Heather Marie requested that the court impose a minimum bail.

Judge Zulkpli Abdullah subsequently set bail at RM12,000 for each accused and fixed May 18 for case mention. — Bernama