MELAKA, April 11 — Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) has spent RM1 million to implement a total of eight projects and social activities in Kampung Alai here under the Madani Adopted Village Programme.

Its vice-chancellor, Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad said the projects were the construction of a roofed futsal court and a local landmark, upgrading facilities at Masjid Al-Falihin involving installing carpets and closed-circuit televisions (CCTV), lighting at a new cemetery site, improvements to community economic premises, and implementing educational and health development programmes to directly benefit the local community, along with contributions to the Village Development and Security Committee, schools, and the asnaf (underprivileged groups).

“This programme does not only focus on infrastructure development, but also strengthens education, health, and community well-being, in line with UPNM’s role as the nation’s defence university.

“This comprehensive initiative not only enhances the village’s physical facilities but also strengthens social well-being and the quality of life of residents,” he said in a statement after the handover ceremony here today.

Arman Rumaizi said that the university’s involvement in the Madani Adopted Village Programme reflects its commitment as a higher education institution that not only focuses on academic and defence excellence, but is also dedicated to contributing its expertise and resources to empower sustainable community development.

“It is also part of the university’s social responsibility through knowledge transfer, sharing of expertise, and strengthening strategic networks between the university and the community, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani,” he said.

During the project handover ceremony, the UPNM Health Centre also carried out a community well-being programme, including free health screenings, health awareness talks, influenza vaccinations, and a basic emergency aid exhibition open to Kampung Alai residents. — Bernama