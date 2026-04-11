PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — The National Unity Ministry resolved 147 cases that sparked tensions within communities through a mediation approach last year, demonstrating the effectiveness of the method in managing unity-related issues harmoniously.

The ministry, in a statement today, said the mediation approach emphasises peaceful resolution without relying entirely on punitive measures.

“This is because not all conflicts require resolution through legal action. Instead, approaches based on dialogue, mutual understanding and compromise can produce more sustainable solutions that are acceptable to all parties,” it said.

It added that mediation is an alternative method of managing disputes or disagreements between two parties with the assistance of a neutral third party, namely a mediator.

“The role of the mediator is to facilitate discussions, help both parties reach mutual understanding and subsequently find a mutually agreed solution,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the mediation services, provided free of charge and conducted without involving legal litigation processes, make them more accessible, faster and more people-friendly.

Among the issues commonly handled are parking disputes, noise disturbances, neighbour disagreements, family conflicts, environmental issues, as well as various daily matters that can affect community harmony.

“The scope of this service covers a wide range of issues that trigger tensions within local communities, whether in urban residential areas, villages or strata properties,” it said.

The ministry also affirmed its commitment to strengthening the role of community mediators and expanding public awareness of the importance of mediation as a key mechanism in preserving national unity and harmony. — Bernama