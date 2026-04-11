PETALING JAYA, April 11 — Malaysia and Thailand continue to strengthen bilateral ties through cultural diplomacy with shared traditions and people connections, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

He said the long-standing relationship between the two nations extends beyond formal agreements, rooted instead in generations of cross-border interactions.

“For generations, our people have moved across borders. In the north of our peninsula especially, the connection is not something written in agreements — it is something lived, daily and naturally,” he said in his welcoming speech at the official launch of Malaysia’s Premier Songkran Festival 2026 here yesterday, which was officiated by Thailand’s ambassador to Malaysia, Lada Phumas.

Gobind, who is also Damansara MP, said such bonds reflect the strength of cultural diplomacy, which grows over time through trust, respect and shared experiences.

“What begins as cultural understanding often becomes economic strength and diplomatic trust,” he said.

Gobind added that platforms such as the Songkran Festival play an important role in reinforcing these ties by bringing communities together while showcasing shared values and traditions.

“To our Thai friends and to everyone celebrating Songkran, thank you for sharing this beautiful tradition with us and thank you for having this festival in the Damansara constituency. May this festival bring you peace, happiness and new beginnings,” he said.

Malaysia’s Premier Songkran Festival, organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in collaboration with EQ Solutions, returns from April 9 to 19 at the Ground Floor Forecourt, Outdoor Car Park of 1 Utama Shopping Centre, with more than 80,000 visitors expected.

Now in its fourth consecutive year at the venue, Songkran marks the Thai New Year and symbolises renewal, blessings and unity. Known globally for its joyous water-splashing traditions, the festival brings communities together in a spirit of celebration and goodwill. — Bernama