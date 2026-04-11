KUCHING, April 11 — The kenyalang bird, or the hornbill, which is a symbol of Sarawak’s pride, is among the state’s high-value wildlife species and remains a target of illegal activities, said State Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Len Talif Salleh.

He noted that the overall status of wildlife species in Sarawak remains under control, thanks to integrated enforcement operations conducted by agencies such as the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and other enforcement bodies.

“Although we cannot eliminate such activities, consistent enforcement and strong inter-agency cooperation have helped reduce cases of illegal hunting and wildlife trade.

“Among the common offences detected is the sale of wildlife meat, which now extends beyond forest areas to public markets,” he said after the presentation of appointment letters to Community Rangers, the flag-off of Khazanah’s integrated operation, and the launch of the ‘1,000 Visits to Save Wildlife’ initiative here today.

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Arthur Joseph Kurup emphasised the importance of education and awareness through collaboration with local authorities and communities.

“Public education is crucial to ensure communities understand what is permitted and prohibited under the law, including the distinction between subsistence use and commercial exploitation.

“Community involvement, particularly through the appointment of community rangers, helps expand monitoring efforts in rural areas. At the same time, the use of modern technologies such as drones, thermal sensors, and geospatial mapping is being enhanced to combat increasingly sophisticated wildlife crimes,” he said. — Bernama