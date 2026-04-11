ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 11 — Police have arrested 15 individuals, including 13 boys and two women, following a brawl that took place in front of a school in Bandar Selesa Jaya, Skudai, Johor, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said the incident occurred at about 12.45 pm on April 10, while police received information about the fight shortly after.

Acting on intelligence, the Johor police criminal investigation department’s D7 unit carried out coordinated arrests between 3 pm and 11.11 pm the same day, detaining all 15 suspects from Nusa Bestari and Iskandar Puteri areas.

The suspects comprise 13 boys aged between 12 and 17, and two local women aged 18 and 37.

"Preliminary investigations found that the fight stemmed from dissatisfaction after one of the suspects was slapped, leading to an altercation after school hours," Kumarasan said.

Kumarasan said police obtained remand orders for the two women for three days from April 11 to April 13, while the 13 boys were remanded for four days until April 14 for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt.

He warned that police will take firm action against any parties involved in criminal activities and advised the public against making speculation, as investigations are ongoing.

Members of the public with information can contact the Iskandar Puteri District Control Centre at 07-5113622 or the hotline at 07-5114486.