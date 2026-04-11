DUNGUN, April 11 — Residents in Paka, near here, expressed disappointment with the water supply issue, which is alleged to taste brackish and rusty, and is affecting their daily routines since last month.

Due to the problem, most residents claim they have been forced to buy mineral water as they are uncomfortable using the supply for drinking and cooking.

A resident, Aishah Ramli, 45, from Kuala Paka, said the water supply issue began to worsen about a week before Aidilfitri, and has continued until now.

“The issue of brackish-tasting water is not new in this area; in fact, it has been recurring for several years.

“Moreover, at the same time, residents also frequently receive rusty water supply, especially when water pressure is low,” she said, when met by reporters, today.

A restaurant operator in Tebing Tembah, Nurul Miezan Qamaliena Mazidi, 23, said she has been forced to buy mineral water to prepare drinks for customers, due to the brackish water issue.

She added that she has also incurred additional expenses to purchase ice, as she is unable to make her own due to the water supply problem.

“I have had to spend nearly RM300 on mineral water and ice for use at the restaurant over the past two to three days, because the water supply received is unsatisfactory,” she said.

A resident of Taman Mulia Perdana, Tengku Harith Sufri Tengku Amran, 36, said residents are under pressure as the issues of brackish and rusty water are occurring simultaneously, placing a burden on their daily lives.

He said that, although he has installed a water filter outside his house, the water he receives still tastes brackish and appears rusty, and those who do not have water filters face even worse conditions.

“I recently reported the water supply issues faced by residents to Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) for follow-up action, to ensure that the water supply received is always of good quality,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Infrastructure, Utilities and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanafiah Mat, when contacted, said that the water supply becomes brackish when the intake point at the Bukit Bauk Water Treatment Plant (LRA) receives an influx of seawater, due to the dry season and tidal phenomena.

“SATU has increased the supply capacity at the Bukit Bauk LRA, to reduce the impact of brackish water by adding supply from the Kemudi LRA,” he said.

The brackish water supply has affected a total of 26,883 SATU consumer accounts in Paka since last month.

He added that the number of accounts involves 11,675 accounts in the Paka Zone, 10,552 accounts in the Dungun Zone, and 4,167 accounts in Kerteh 2, Kerteh 3 and Ketengah Jaya.

“This brackish water supply issue is expected to persist in the affected areas until September, throughout the Southwest Monsoon period,” he said. — Bernama