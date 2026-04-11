KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Crime cases recorded a decrease to 747 during Op Selamat 25 and 26 this year, compared to 858 cases in 2025.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the reduction was achieved through periodic patrols involving 61,122 houses, as well as the deployment of the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) Units and the Motorcycle Patrol Units (URB).

He said the use of the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application, which has recorded over 1.7 million users, also contributed to the decline in crime cases, with 16,889 users utilising the “balik kampung” notification module compared to 8,036 users the previous year.

“The combination of VSP usage along with MPV and URB patrols has successfully reduced crime, strengthened community safety, and enhanced cooperation between the public and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said at the Op Selamat 25 and 26 Appreciation Ceremony held at Dewan Pengaman, Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here last night.

During the same period, he said statistics showed that the number of accidents increased to 9,934 cases compared to 9,859 previously, while fatal accidents rose to 90 cases from 77.

“A total of 144,726 summonses were issued during the operations compared to 107,365 summonses in Op Selamat 24, an increase of 37,361 summonses or 34.8 per cent,” he said.

Mohd Khalid also reminded motorists to comply with traffic laws, ensure their vehicles are in good condition, and get sufficient rest before starting their journeys.

At the same event, he presented awards to the best contingents and districts for both operations.

“For Op Selamat 25 in conjunction with Chinese New Year 2026, Selangor Contingent emerged as the best in Category A, followed by Sabah (Category B) and Perlis (Category C). For the best district awards, Miri was selected for Category A, Kuala Krai (Category B), and Jerantut (Category C).

“Meanwhile, for Op Selamat 26 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Johor Contingent was named the best in Category A, followed by Kedah (Category B) and Melaka (Category C). For the best district category, Johor Bahru Selatan was selected for Category A, Seberang Perai Selatan (Category B), and Bagan Datuk (Category C),” he said.

The event also brought together PDRM personnel and strategic partners, including Telekom Malaysia and PLUS Malaysia, which supported the implementation of Op Selamat 25 and 26. — Bernama