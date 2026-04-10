KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno, which is approaching its 80th anniversary, remains one of the oldest political parties in the Southeast Asian (Asean) region, with a legacy of struggle that reflects resilience and a key role in national development.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that throughout its long history, Umno has undergone various phases of struggle and shifts in the political landscape, reflecting its experience, resilience and key role in national development.

“As time passes, efforts to produce capable leaders are very important to ensure the continuity of the struggle and remain relevant in the future,” he posted on Facebook today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, posted this in conjunction with Umno’s 80th anniversary.

According to the post, Umno, which was founded in 1946, will reach eight decades this year, putting it on par with several long-established political parties in Asean, including Thailand’s Democrat Party, as well as Singapore’s People’s Action Party, which is 70 years old, and Indonesia’s Golkar Party, which is 60 years old. — Bernama