KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A resident of a children’s welfare home pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court today to four charges of committing physical and non-physical sexual assault, as well as unnatural intercourse, against a boy.

The 17-year-old made the plea after all the charges were read out before Magistrate Mahmoodah VM Abdul Latif.

Today’s proceedings were held in camera as they involved a minor.

According to the charges, the teenager is accused of committing intercourse against the order of nature with a boy aged 10 years and five months at a children’s care centre run by an organisation in Batu Caves at 8.30pm on March 27, 2026.

He was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of not less than five years and up to 20 years, as well as whipping, upon conviction.

For the second charge, the teenager is accused of committing physical sexual assault against the same victim at the same place, time and date under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping.

He also faces two further charges of committing non-physical sexual assault against the same victim at the same place, time and date under Sections 15(a)(i) and 15(a)(ii) of the same Act, which carry a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

However, sentencing provisions applicable to children will apply as the accused is still a minor.

The court allowed the teenager bail of RM6,500 with one surety and fixed June 24 for case mention for the submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hafiz Aiman Badrisham, while lawyer Azman Abdullah represented the teenager.

Yesterday, the caretaker of the welfare home, Retna Velu, pleaded guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court to a similar offence, and the court set May 21 for sentencing.

However, the owner of the welfare home, S. Valan, pleaded not guilty to four charges of physical sexual assault. — Bernama