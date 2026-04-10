JOHOR BAHRU, April 10 — A 39-year-old Vietnamese man pled guilty in the Sessions Court here today to possessing protected wildlife parts, including 1,022 python bile and 191 python tongues.

Hoang Van Thai entered the plea after the charge was read out in Vietnamese before Judge Madihah Zainol.

The charge stated that he was found in possession of the items without a licence at a house in Taman Johor Jaya at about 9.50pm on April 4.

The wildlife parts are listed as protected species under the First Schedule of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

Hoang was charged under Section 68(1)(b) and Section 60(1) of the Act, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) prosecuting officer Mas Izzaty Lokman appeared for the case, while Hoang was represented by counsel Mohd Fazaly Ali Mohd Ghazaly.

The court set April 20 for mention, pending confirmation of his immigration status and a decision on bail.

Authorities previously reported that Perhilitan seized wildlife parts worth RM36.8 million in a raid at the same Taman Johor Jaya premises.

The haul included python bile, bear bile, suspected tiger parts, primate remains and reproductive organs believed to be linked to the illegal international wildlife trade.