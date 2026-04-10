SEREMBAN, April 10 — A man was injured after being attacked with a machete by his older brother in a scuffle at a house in Taman Air Mawang, Johol, here yesterday.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Superintendent Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said police received a report on the incident involving the 27-year-old victim at 3.49pm.

“Initial investigations found that the incident stemmed from a dispute over personal matters after the victim went to a relative’s house, where the argument escalated into a fight.

“The victim’s brother later came to the house with a machete and attacked him. They struggled, and both were injured,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, who suffered a left wrist injury, was treated at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital here, while his brother had minor hand injuries and was treated as an outpatient.

Muhamad Mustafah said the suspect was later detained to assist with investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code and urged anyone with information to contact Kuala Pilah district police headquarters at 06-4842999 or investigating officer Inspector Supiah Ishak at 019-9933978. — Bernama