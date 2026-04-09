KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil will request TikTok to explain the impact of the global energy crisis and conflicts in West Asia on the operations of TikTok Shop, particularly in terms of logistics and delivery services.

He said the information would be obtained for presentation at the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.

“The review is important to understand the impact of geopolitical and energy crises on business partners and the overall TikTok Shop ecosystem, including related services that support the platform’s operations,” he said when met by reporters after attending the TikTok Shop Raikan Raya 2026 programme here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and TikTok Shop Malaysia Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships Nur Azre Abdul Aziz.

According to Fahmi, there are currently more than seven million live streamers involved in the TikTok Shop economy, which has generated RM1.9 billion in revenue and created about 147,000 job opportunities for Malaysians.

He said the achievement has opened up wide opportunities for the public to participate in the digital economy, either by marketing their own products or helping to sell others’ products through the platform or as affiliates.

Meanwhile, he will propose that TikTok Shop collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) through the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI), which currently has nearly 1,100 branches nationwide.

“Many NADI centres are located in rural areas and can be leveraged to nurture content creators and help communities sell local products online via TikTok Shop,” he said.

Fahmi also said the MCMC chairman is scheduled to meet TikTok management in Singapore this Friday to discuss several matters, including the issue.

He expressed hope that fast and widespread internet facilities in Malaysia can continue to be utilised by the public to generate income without having to leave their homes, while also helping businesses expand through online sales.

“This proves Malaysia’s ability to adapt to new technologies alongside the government’s efforts to ensure fast, widespread and affordable internet access,” he said. — Bernama