IPOH, April 7 — A staff member at the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Sports Bowl in Tanjong Malim was found dead in the bowling centre’s cleaning equipment storage room early this morning.

Perak branch of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director of Operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a call was received about the incident at 1.57am. A rescue team arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.

“The male victim, 53-year-old Mohd Radzi Ariffin, was trapped in a locked storage room. UPSI auxiliary police opened the door upon the firefighters’ arrival. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ministry of Health personnel,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the operation was concluded at 2.36am, and police are investigating the case. — Bernama