LUMUT, April 7 — Mega projects under the Ministry of Defence will continue as planned, including the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project, despite the ongoing global energy crisis.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the projects will proceed according to the schedule outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan, as they are critical to national security and sovereignty.

“The sooner we meet the targets for these projects, the better, as delays would increase financial costs.

“More importantly, these projects are vital for safeguarding our sovereignty and maximising the capabilities of our defence personnel.

“We will continue with both planned and ongoing projects,” he said during a press conference after launching the Malaysian Armed Forces Autism Initiative (IA-ATM) at the Lautan Kasih Community Rehabilitation Centre, Lumut Navy Base, today.

Present at the launch were Western Fleet Commander vice-admiral Datuk Baharudin Wan Md Nor, deputy assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel Services brigadier general Mohd Sam Mohd Yusof, and Lumut Base commander, first admiral Jamaludin Sairi.

Also present were Group Syariah head of Tabung Haji, Imran Mohamad Khayat, and Patron of the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM), Datuk Megat Ahmad Shahrani Megat Sharuddin.

Meanwhile, Adly said the ministry will identify cost-saving measures to be implemented without affecting the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) operations and training.

“We have identified several departments and personnel eligible for work-from-home arrangements, which will support prudent spending.

“However, this will not disrupt any land, sea, or air operations and training, as these are critical security functions. We remain focused on optimising our capabilities,” he said.

Adly added that the ministry’s programmes and initiatives that connect the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) with the community will also continue as planned.

“We will review all programmes highlighted by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, most of which are festive celebrations linked to Aidilfitri. The ministry has been instructed to ensure spending remains prudent,” he said.

He was responding to questions on the government’s recent cost-saving measures related to work-from-home arrangements, noting that all ministries, agencies and government-linked companies will forgo Aidilfitri open houses this year due to the global energy crisis. — Bernama