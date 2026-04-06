IPOH, April 6 — Projects under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will not be postponed despite the global energy crisis, says its minister, Nga Kor Ming.

He said so far none of the ministry’s projects needed to be deferred as they were all implemented for the well-being of the people and didn’t fall under large-scale mega projects.

“Most KPKT projects are centred on the wellbeing of the people. At this point, I do not see anything that needs to be postponed because we focus on people-centric projects, not mega projects worth billions, and they are being actively implemented, such as the People’s Residency Project (PRR), which we will continue,” he said.

Nga said this at a press conference after officiating the upgrading project of the Greentown Utama Food Court here today, which was also attended by KPKT secretary-general Datuk Dr M Noor Azman Taib and Ipoh mayor Zamakhshari Hanipah.

Meanwhile, Nga said the groundbreaking ceremony for the RM150 million Tambun PRR project would be held in June and was expected to set a new benchmark for quality affordable housing, complete with facilities such as a central park and recreational lake.

“I will ask the mayor to help expedite the approval of building plans. We want this project to be among the best PRR developments, complete with modern facilities such as recreational parks and a lake, and to serve as a benchmark for quality affordable housing as we have emphasised,” he said.

Last year, Nga said the first PRR project in Perak would be developed in Tambun at a cost of RM150 million. — Bernama