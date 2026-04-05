KUANTAN, April 5 — Police have obtained a remand extension for an army corporal suspected of assaulting seven other personnel, leaving one critically injured, at the 25th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp here last Monday.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the remand for the 37-year-old suspect has been extended from tomorrow until Monday (April 6) to facilitate investigations under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

“The police are currently completing the investigation paper before referring it to the State Prosecution Director for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On April 1, police detained the suspect following an incident where seven soldiers were allegedly beaten at the camp at about 8pm on March 30.

A 24-year-old soldier was found unconscious, while six of his colleagues sustained various injuries in the assault.

The suspect was initially remanded for four days from April 1 to April 4.

Earlier yesterday, Army Chief Gen Datuk Azhan Md Othman said the critically injured victim remains in an unstable condition and requires respiratory support at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HOSHAS) in Temerloh. — Bernama