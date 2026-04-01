KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia’s positive economic performance reflects that the government’s policies are on the right track.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this can be seen in the Bank Negara Malaysia Annual Report 2025 released yesterday, which highlighted the country’s strong and resilient economic fundamentals as well as good governance.

“The national economy recorded growth of 5.2 per cent in 2025, supported by resilient domestic demand. The inflation rate at 1.4 per cent was the lowest in the past five years,” he said in a post on X.

At the same time, Anwar said economic growth for 2026 is projected to expand between 4.0 and 5.0 per cent, while overall inflation this year is expected to remain moderate, projected at around 1.5 to 2.5 per cent.

He said that amid the conflict in West Asia, which is putting pressure on commodity prices and supply chains, Malaysia remains prepared to face these global challenges. “God willing, with a resilient financial system, we will continue to balance economic growth and protect the people,” he added. — Bernama