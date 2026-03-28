PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised the public to limit time spent outdoors and reduce physical activity as key measures to mitigate health risks during the current heatwave.

In a statement today, the MOH outlined six primary guidelines, which include ensuring the body remains hydrated by drinking plenty of water regardless of the level of physical activity.

The public is also reminded not to sit in parked vehicles and never to leave children alone inside a car to avoid life-threatening heatstroke or other serious health complication.

To maintain body cooling, the MOH suggested using fans or air conditioning during periods of high temperature.

“The public is encouraged to wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing, as well as use hats or umbrellas to protect themselves from direct exposure to sunlight,” the statement said.

The MOH said these guidelines are featured in a one-minute and three-minute video uploaded to the ministry's official social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

According to the ministry, a heatwave is defined as a period of unusually high temperatures exceeding the average daily maximum.

“In Malaysia, a heatwave is specifically defined as a daily maximum temperature exceeding 37°C for three consecutive days,” the MOH said.

The ministry also advised the public to follow instructions from the authorities and stay updated on the latest weather developments issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

A check on the MetMalaysia website as of 5pm today revealed that Alor Setar in Kedah recorded the highest temperature at 36°C, followed by Kangar, Perlis (35°C), Ipoh, Perak (34°C), and Senai, Johor (32°C). — Bernama