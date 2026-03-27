SIBU, March 27 — The Magistrates’ Court here has sentenced a 23-year-old man to four months in prison for injuring his girlfriend’s ex-husband with a knife.

Magistrate Romario Jonoi meted out the sentence after Maxwell Milak pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination thereof, upon conviction.

Romario also ordered for the sentence to run from the date of Maxwell’s conviction.

Maxwell was charged with intentionally causing injury to his girlfriend’s 32-year-old ex-husband using a knife on March 21, 2026 at 6.48pm at the compound of a house on Jalan Chong Sang.

Based on the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the complainant had gone to the house to meet his children.

However, upon arrival, the complainant got into an argument with Maxwell, who is said to be the boyfriend of the complainant’s ex-wife.

During the altercation, Maxwell injured the complainant on the cheek using a sharp weapon.

On March 22, at around 1am, police arrested Maxwell at the same house to assist with investigations and seized a knife measuring 19cm.

Investigations revealed that the complainant had first punched Maxwell in the face, which then caused him to retaliate by swinging the knife towards the complainant’s right cheek and injuring him.

ASP Sokolinkam Changgan handled the prosecution, while Maxwell did not have legal representation. — The Borneo Post