IPOH, March 27 — School administrators may temporarily close schools if temperatures exceed 37°C for three consecutive days.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the measure is part of guidelines set by the Ministry of Education (MOE) since 2023 and can be implemented if hot and dry conditions worsen.

“State Education Departments and schools have sufficient experience in managing the current situation.

“We recognise this remains a challenge for MOE in ensuring the comfort and health of students,” he said after a working visit to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Gopeng here today.

Also present were Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan and State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

“Outdoor school activities must also be suspended if temperatures range between 35 and 37°C for three consecutive days, including cross-country runs, camping, drills and other outdoor activities,” he said.

MOE has instructed all administrators, including principals, headmasters and District Education Offices, to monitor daily temperature levels at schools and within their respective districts.

In another development, Wong said SJKT Gopeng will undergo redevelopment under a RM14.5 million project to replace dilapidated buildings.

He said the project is expected to begin at the end of this year and will take 22 months to complete.

It involves demolishing the existing structures and constructing a new three-storey block comprising six classrooms, administrative offices, a staff room and a sports store.

“The school is 80 years old and its main classroom and administrative blocks have been affected by termite infestation.

“If all goes as planned, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028, allowing students to move into the new building,” he added. — Bernama